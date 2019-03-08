Barn burglars ‘rolled items across a field’ before fleeing scene

Burglars broke into a barn at Rackhams Corner in Corton, near Lowestoft and stole £2,700 worth of items. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a barn was broken into and more than £2,500 worth of equipment was stolen.

Diesel fuel, an industrial steam cleaner and a barrel of AdBlue fluid – which had to be rolled across a field to an awaiting vehicle - were stolen as the burglary took place near Lowestoft.

The burglary at Rackhams Corner in Corton happpened between 7pm on Wednesday, April 3 and 6am on Thursday, April 4.

A police spokesman said: “The offenders approached a barn and stole diesel fuel, an industrial steam cleaner and a barrel of ad blue fluid – the total cost was in the region of £2,700.

“The suspects rolled the items across a field to an unknown vehicle before leaving the scene.”

Information about the burglary, if you saw any suspicious activity or you know the whereabouts of the items, should be directed to Lowestoft police quoting 37/18922/19 via an online update www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call police on 101.