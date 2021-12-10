Drink driver, 85, over limit the morning after drinking brandy

An 85-year-old woman who drank a bottle of brandy was over the drink drive limit the next day.

Police were called to the A1067, near Fakenham, to reports of a black Mercedes being driven all over the road and mounting the grass verge.

King's Lynn magistrates heard when officers stopped Barbara Simmonds, after she turned onto Little Snoring Road, her eyes were glazed and she smelt of alcohol.

Prosecutor Pretty Barber said Simmonds was arrested after giving a roadside reading of 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. In custody she blew 49, the legal limit being 35.

Simmonds, who had no previous convictions, admitted drink-driving at about 9.15am on November 3.

Charles Snelling, mitigating, said his client had drunk a bottle of brandy the previous night because of concerns over family issues.

He added she would not have driven had she been aware she was over the limit.

Simmonds of Rudham Road, Harpley, was disqualified for 12 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.