Drink driver, 85, over limit the morning after drinking brandy
Nigel Chapman
- Credit: Chris Bishop
An 85-year-old woman who drank a bottle of brandy was over the drink drive limit the next day.
Police were called to the A1067, near Fakenham, to reports of a black Mercedes being driven all over the road and mounting the grass verge.
King's Lynn magistrates heard when officers stopped Barbara Simmonds, after she turned onto Little Snoring Road, her eyes were glazed and she smelt of alcohol.
Prosecutor Pretty Barber said Simmonds was arrested after giving a roadside reading of 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. In custody she blew 49, the legal limit being 35.
Simmonds, who had no previous convictions, admitted drink-driving at about 9.15am on November 3.
Charles Snelling, mitigating, said his client had drunk a bottle of brandy the previous night because of concerns over family issues.
He added she would not have driven had she been aware she was over the limit.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
- 2 Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach
- 3 Tributes paid to 'incredible paramedic' as £12,000 raised for family
- 4 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
- 5 Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults
- 6 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
- 7 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
- 8 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
- 9 Glamping pods plan should be refused, council officers say
- 10 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich
Simmonds of Rudham Road, Harpley, was disqualified for 12 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.