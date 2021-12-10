News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Drink driver, 85, over limit the morning after drinking brandy

Logo Icon

Nigel Chapman

Published: 11:49 AM December 10, 2021
King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

King's Lynn magistrates court - Credit: Chris Bishop

An 85-year-old woman who drank a bottle of brandy was over the drink drive limit the next day.

Police were called to the A1067, near Fakenham, to reports of a black Mercedes being driven all over the road and mounting the grass verge.

King's Lynn magistrates heard when officers stopped Barbara Simmonds, after she turned onto Little Snoring Road, her eyes were glazed and she smelt of alcohol.

Prosecutor Pretty Barber said Simmonds was arrested after giving a roadside reading of 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. In custody she blew 49, the legal limit being 35.

Simmonds, who had no previous convictions, admitted drink-driving at about 9.15am on November 3.

Charles Snelling, mitigating, said his client had drunk a bottle of brandy the previous night because of concerns over family issues.

He added she would not have driven had she been aware she was over the limit.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
  2. 2 Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'incredible paramedic' as £12,000 raised for family
  1. 4 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
  2. 5 Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults
  3. 6 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
  4. 7 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
  5. 8 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
  6. 9 Glamping pods plan should be refused, council officers say
  7. 10 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich

Simmonds of Rudham Road, Harpley, was disqualified for 12 months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Front of 1930s home in a former pub off Carlton Road, Lowestoft, which is for sale

Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Terrington St John. 

Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scien

Coronavirus

Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are looking for 42 year old Jaime Larter who was last seen in Beccles, East Suffolk, this morning

Suffolk Live News

Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman

Timothy Bradford

person