Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

REVEALED: Knives and tools among thousands of dangerous items seized at Norfolk and Suffolk courts

PUBLISHED: 15:41 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 12 March 2019

Security officers seized more than 150 knives at Norfolk and Suffolk courts in 2017. Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire

Security officers seized more than 150 knives at Norfolk and Suffolk courts in 2017. Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire

Knives, tools and alcohol were among the thousands of banned items seized at Norfolk and Suffolk courts within a year.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Adrian JuddNorwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Security staff confiscated 2,274 items from magistrates’ and crown court in Norwich, King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Ipswich in 2017, according to figures obtained from Her Majesty’s Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) via a Freedom of Information request.

The list of prohibited items that can be seized or confiscated by court security officers includes knives, genuine and replica firearms, tools, cameras, recording equipment, vape liquids and alcohol.

At Norwich magistrates’ and crown court, staff had found 84 knives and 48 sharps items through metal detectors and bag searches, including three attempts to take in bigger knives, with a blade larger than three inches, in one month alone.

Elsewhere, there were 64 knives seized at both King’s Lynn courts, six knives at Great Yarmouth and five in Ipswich.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “HMCTS take the issue of security within courts extremely seriously and have a robust security and safety system to protect all court users and the judiciary.

“This system includes mandatory bag searches, metal detectors and surveillance cameras, as well as court security officers who have legislative powers to protect all those in the court building.

Magistrates' Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTMagistrates' Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

“Our security system is continually monitored to ensure that it is effective and proportionate and mitigates against the risks faced.”

Restrictions also cover liquids with the exception of unopened cans and bottles and prescribed medication.

Hundreds of alcoholic drinks were also removed from people at the door, with figures showing 63 boozy beverages confiscated in Great Yarmouth, 107 in Norwich, 23 in King’s Lynn and five in Ipswich.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The vast majority of the banned items found in all courts, around 1,515, were categorised as ‘other’, which officials say are items that security staff deem dangerous enough to be used as a weapon or cause a hazard to others in the building. These can include ropes, chains and full-length umbrellas.

Some 236 tools, which include screwdrivers, hammers and nails, were also taken away as well as 33 recording devices and 73 cameras.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Aimee Ghent took off without paying a £450 bill for an overnight stay at Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Owner reveals reason behind sudden closure of hotel and wedding venue

Dee Mauree, owner of the Carlton Manor Hotel, has revealed the reason behind the venue's sudden closure. Picture: James Bass

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Renowned husband and wife restaurant owners reveal new plans after selling up

Starting up a new business: Jayne and Nigel Raffles. Pic: Archant.

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists