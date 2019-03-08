Search

Banned motorist drove on A47 on flat tyres which were smoking, court hears

PUBLISHED: 11:12 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 11 April 2019

Kyle Miller was sentenced to 20 months for dangerous driving, fraud, theft and drinking while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A banned motorist refused to stop for police and carried on driving along the A47 with flat, smoking tyres before ramming into a police car, a court heard.

Kyle Miller, 29, ignored requests from police to pull over as he drove on the road near to the Harfrey’s roundabout in Great Yarmouth, just after 11.15pm on February 28, Norwich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

That forced to deploy a stinger device to deflate his tyres but Miller still refused to pull over.

Martin Ivory said despite the tyres being deflated and seen to be smoking, Miller carried on driving his Ford Fiesta at about 30 to 50mph and so police then moved in to box in his vehicle.

Mr Ivory said Miller then deliberately rammed one of the police cars before finally coming to a stop.

He said Miller was pulled from the vehicle and handcuffed.

Mr Ivory said Miller had a previous conviction for dangerous driving and other driving offences and was a disqualified driver at the time of the offence.

Miller, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving on February 28, this year. He also admitted fraud and theft and driving while disqualified in October, last year.

The court heard the fraud involved him taking his ex-girlfriend’s bank card and withdrawing cash and ordering items from Argos without her knowledge, totalling £1,600.

Judge Stephen Holt imposed a 20-month jail sentence and imposed a driving ban of two years, nine months.

He also ordered that Miller take an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

Judge Holt said the dangerous driving was the most serious matter he faced and said: “Police deployed a stinger device which deflated your tyres, but you carried on and smoke was seen coming from your tyres.”

He said that he had then rammed a police car and said: “Fortunately there were no injuries to the police officer or yourself.”

David Stewart, for Miller, said that the dangerous driving was over a short distance: “It was not a prolonged course of driving.”

He said it also did not involve a high speed pursuit.

“He knows he will be disqualified for some years,” Mr Stewart said.

He said while on remand in prison he had put his time to good use and had obtained a work within the prison working in a call centre.

