Search

Advanced search

Banned BMW driver rammed police car during chase

PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 December 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A banned driver with an “appalling” record reversed and rammed into a police car in a desperate bid to make his escape, a court heard.

Michael Bourn, 23, was spotted by police behind the wheel of a BMW in Wisbech, but refused to stop and instead drove off at speed.

Norwich Crown Court heard he jumped two red lights and forced other drivers to take evasive action before he reversed into a police car.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that when Bourn found himself cornered by police in Victoria Road he suddenly reversed and rammed into the police car.

Mr Youell said that he drove at such force at the vehicle that it caused the airbags to go off. He said Bourn was arrested near the scene.

Mr Youell said that in the opinion of one of the officers, who had 16 years experience, Bourn wanted to get away from police regardless of the consequences.

Bourn, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving on November 2 and the court heard this was now his third dangerous driving conviction.

Jailing him for 16 months and banning him from driving for five years, eight months, Judge Andrew Shaw told him: “This was appalling driving.”

He said he had shown no consideration for his own safety or that of the public or the police officers.

Judge Shaw said his previous driving convictions made the offence more serious and said he had carried out the dangerous driving at 4.30pm, which was a busy time on the roads.

He added: ”You were also driving with no insurance and while disqualified.”

He warned Bourn that he if continued to flout the law and drive when banned his sentences would only get longer.

He said: “Stay off the road.”

Bourn must also take an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

John Morgans, for Bourn, said he was still a young man of 23.

He said: “There are signs of maturity at last and he bitterly regrets what he has done.”

He said that he had foolishly agreed to drive and when asked to stop by police he had panicked as he knew he should not be behind the wheel.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and thankfully this was a relatively short incident.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collins outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Video Apache Attack Helicopter lands on school playing field

Apache Attack helicopter visits Sir John Leman School, Beccles. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Video Oasis star announced as headliner for Norwich festival

Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Policeman from Norfolk ‘devastated’ by shower spying charge

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Video Jailed in Norfolk in November: Man who bit off victim’s ear, abusive caller, and violent sex criminal

Robert Hisgrove (left), Sean Robertson (centre) and Gary Nathan (right) were all jailed in November. Photo: Norfolk Police
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast