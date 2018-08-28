Banned BMW driver rammed police car during chase

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A banned driver with an “appalling” record reversed and rammed into a police car in a desperate bid to make his escape, a court heard.

Michael Bourn, 23, was spotted by police behind the wheel of a BMW in Wisbech, but refused to stop and instead drove off at speed.

Norwich Crown Court heard he jumped two red lights and forced other drivers to take evasive action before he reversed into a police car.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that when Bourn found himself cornered by police in Victoria Road he suddenly reversed and rammed into the police car.

Mr Youell said that he drove at such force at the vehicle that it caused the airbags to go off. He said Bourn was arrested near the scene.

Mr Youell said that in the opinion of one of the officers, who had 16 years experience, Bourn wanted to get away from police regardless of the consequences.

Bourn, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving on November 2 and the court heard this was now his third dangerous driving conviction.

Jailing him for 16 months and banning him from driving for five years, eight months, Judge Andrew Shaw told him: “This was appalling driving.”

He said he had shown no consideration for his own safety or that of the public or the police officers.

Judge Shaw said his previous driving convictions made the offence more serious and said he had carried out the dangerous driving at 4.30pm, which was a busy time on the roads.

He added: ”You were also driving with no insurance and while disqualified.”

He warned Bourn that he if continued to flout the law and drive when banned his sentences would only get longer.

He said: “Stay off the road.”

Bourn must also take an extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

John Morgans, for Bourn, said he was still a young man of 23.

He said: “There are signs of maturity at last and he bitterly regrets what he has done.”

He said that he had foolishly agreed to drive and when asked to stop by police he had panicked as he knew he should not be behind the wheel.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and thankfully this was a relatively short incident.”