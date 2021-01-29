Published: 10:18 AM January 29, 2021

A man with a history of driving while disqualified has been told he could be jailed for getting behind the wheel to go and buy milk.

David Large, 48, from Narborough, was spotted by police on the A47 in Swaffham as he drove to the shops, magistrates in King’s Lynn were told on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance during the incident on November 7, 2020.

Large, of Dennys Walk, accepted he was in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed in February 2019 for the same offence. On that occasion he was banned from driving for 51 months.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said: “He made the impulsive decision to go on a short drive to get some milk as there was nobody else to get it.

“He has said to me that he was stupid and ‘I’m sorry and I’m a fool.’”

The bench ordered a response to supervision report and adjourned the case to February 11.

Large, who remains disqualified from driving to May 2023, was granted unconditional bail.