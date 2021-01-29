News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

'I'm a fool' - Banned driver could face jail after driving to get milk

Logo Icon

Nigel Chapman

Published: 10:18 AM January 29, 2021   
The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A man with a history of driving while disqualified has been told he could be jailed for getting behind the wheel to go and buy milk.

David Large, 48, from Narborough, was spotted by police on the A47 in Swaffham as he drove to the shops, magistrates in King’s Lynn were told on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance during the incident on November 7, 2020.

Large, of Dennys Walk, accepted he was in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed in February 2019 for the same offence. On that occasion he was banned from driving for 51 months.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said: “He made the impulsive decision to go on a short drive to get some milk as there was nobody else to get it.

“He has said to me that he was stupid and ‘I’m sorry and I’m a fool.’”

The bench ordered a response to supervision report and adjourned the case to February 11.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
  2. 2 Village road closed because of flooding
  3. 3 Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks
  1. 4 'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown
  2. 5 Norfolk coronavirus cases fall but people urged to stick to lockdown
  3. 6 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy
  4. 7 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
  5. 8 Increasing concern for missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson
  6. 9 Hit-and-run leaves couple unable to drive to hospital for birth of baby
  7. 10 Car gets stuck in village floodwater

Large, who remains disqualified from driving to May 2023, was granted unconditional bail.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poll

Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'

Sarah Hussain

person

Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon