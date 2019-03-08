Banned driver avoids jail after using girlfriend's car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A father-of-two who drove while disqualified has narrowly avoided going to prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wayne Fretwell, 28, of Huxley Close in Norwich, was banned from driving for three years and fined £350 on February 25, 2019, at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

But Fretwell had to face Norwich magistrates again on August 20 after being caught driving while disqualified just over two months after his ban.

The 28-year-old admitted to the offence which took place on Drayton High Road, Norwich, on April 27.

Prosecuting, Wayne Ablett, said Fretwell was followed by PC Shepherd from Norfolk Police after being alerted that he was driving with an expired driving licence.

During questioning by PC Shepherd, Fretwell said he had been driving because his girlfriend was unwell and vomiting and he wanted to get her home.

Mr Ablett added the fact he was disqualified only came about after Fretwell and his partner were returned home.

Speaking in court, Fretwell, who represented himself, said: "I was an idiot. My missus was ill and we weren't far from home. I didn't know what to do. I wanted to get her home. I shouldn't have done it. I'm sorry."

The court heard how the car he was driving, a Vauxhall Astra, belonged to his girlfiend.

Fretwell received an 18-month probation order in which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also fined £170 and a further nine months was added to his three-year ban.

Fretwell cannot legally drive again until November 19, 2022.

Sentencing him, chairman of the bench Dr Colonel Howard Gill, said: "You are touching the boundary of prison.

"You have chosen to ignore the court. You have driven while disqualified.

"You could go through that door to prison or the other to probation. It is on the cusp of custody but we are going to impose a community order."

Fretwell also admitted to driving a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.