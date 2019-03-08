Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Banned driver avoids jail after using girlfriend's car

PUBLISHED: 16:15 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 20 August 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A father-of-two who drove while disqualified has narrowly avoided going to prison.

Wayne Fretwell, 28, of Huxley Close in Norwich, was banned from driving for three years and fined £350 on February 25, 2019, at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

But Fretwell had to face Norwich magistrates again on August 20 after being caught driving while disqualified just over two months after his ban.

The 28-year-old admitted to the offence which took place on Drayton High Road, Norwich, on April 27.

Prosecuting, Wayne Ablett, said Fretwell was followed by PC Shepherd from Norfolk Police after being alerted that he was driving with an expired driving licence.

During questioning by PC Shepherd, Fretwell said he had been driving because his girlfriend was unwell and vomiting and he wanted to get her home.

Mr Ablett added the fact he was disqualified only came about after Fretwell and his partner were returned home.

Speaking in court, Fretwell, who represented himself, said: "I was an idiot. My missus was ill and we weren't far from home. I didn't know what to do. I wanted to get her home. I shouldn't have done it. I'm sorry."

The court heard how the car he was driving, a Vauxhall Astra, belonged to his girlfiend.

Fretwell received an 18-month probation order in which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also fined £170 and a further nine months was added to his three-year ban.

Fretwell cannot legally drive again until November 19, 2022.

Sentencing him, chairman of the bench Dr Colonel Howard Gill, said: "You are touching the boundary of prison.

"You have chosen to ignore the court. You have driven while disqualified.

"You could go through that door to prison or the other to probation. It is on the cusp of custody but we are going to impose a community order."

Fretwell also admitted to driving a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

Most Read

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Range Rover crashes into house

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

Four people have been arrested on suspicioin of human trafficking. Photo: PA Wire.

American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

Hunt for three women after theft of £1,350 of make-up from Debenhams

Police would like to speak to these three women after make-up was stolen in King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists