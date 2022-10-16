News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hit brick wall in hunt for vandals behind obscene Banksy graffiti

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:00 AM October 16, 2022
Obscene images were spray painted on to the Banksy mural in Cromer

Obscene images were spray painted on to the Banksy mural in Cromer - Credit: PA

Police have closed an investigation into damage to the popular crab mural done by Banksy in Cromer. 

Obscene spray painted images were daubed over the artwork on a sea wall on the town's east beach that shows hermit crabs being turned away from empty shells by another crab holding a sign which reads 'luxury rentals only'.

The mural by the famously anonymous artist is believed to be criticising second homes and holiday lets in popular getaway spots like north Norfolk.

The Banksy artwork on a sea wall on the east beach in Cromer.

The Banksy artwork on a sea wall on the east beach in Cromer, which was vandalised. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Norfolk Norfolk District Council called the vandalism "hugely disappointing".

It was defaced sometime between 9pm on Friday, June 24 and 3pm on Saturday, June 25.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: “All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed. Of course, we would always review any new information provided to us.”

Offensive graffiti was also sprayed near the artwork last year prompting North Norfolk District Council to cover the work in a protective coating.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 36/48593/22.
 

