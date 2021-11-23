Driving ban for man after McDonald's staff told police he 'smelt like a pub'

The McDonald's restaurant at Delft Way, Norwich, near Norwich International Airport, where staff alerted police to drink-driver Matthew Jones. - Credit: Simon Finlay

A man who “smelt like a pub” when trying to order a fast food takeaway was stopped by police after staff alerted officers who had been at the restaurant.

Matthew Jones, 23, went into the McDonald's restaurant near Norwich Airport, prompting staff to tell police who were at the site.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard police officers asked staff what made them think the man had been drinking, to which they said he “smelt like a pub”.

Hannah Butler, prosecuting, said officers caught up with Jones on Amsterdam Way in Norwich following the incident at about 12.45am on October 24 this year.

She said Jones smelt of liquor and was slurring his words.

He failed a roadside breath test and while being taken to the police station for an evidential test became “very arrogant”.

He made reference to the drink-driving matter as being a joke, stating he had done it 30 times previously and had never been caught.

Jones also said he would drink-drive again. He was found to have 78mcgs in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Jones, of Hall Road, Felmingham, near North Walsham, appeared at court on Tuesday (November 23) when he admitted driving a vehicle when alcohol was above the legal limit.

He also admitted driving a vehicle without third party insurance.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, said Jones had been talking “drivel” in the police car which he insisted was just “bravado”.

Mr Nicholls said Jones, a self-employed brick-layer, was a young man of previous good character.

He said his client had brought this upon himself and should not have ventured out to McDonald's, adding: “It’s as simple as that."

Adrian Greenwood, chairman of the bench of magistrates, accepted Jones was remorseful but insisted his comments to police showed a “disrespectful attitude”.

Jones was banned from driving for 20 months, offered to pay £105 costs, a £350 fine and a £34 victim surcharge.