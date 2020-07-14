Road closed after waste including asbestos dumped

Bailey Lane in Clenchwarton has been closed after asbestos was fly tipped Picture: West Norfolk council Archant

A rural road has been closed after fly tippers dumped a lorry load of waste including asbestos.

Police said Bailey Lane north of Clenchwarton, near King’s Lynn had 20m of rubble including asbestos dumped on it.

They said anyone with information should contact West Norfolk council.

Specialist contractors have been called out to dispose of the asbestos.

The waste appeared to have been dumped by a moving tipper lorry as it drove down the single-track road.

Fly tipping has increased since lockdown. While many used time off work to carry out DIY projects, many tips were closed until recently.

Asbestos can not be disposed of in household waste or at a council tip.

It must be taken to a licensed transfer station.