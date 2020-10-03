Road reopens after closing to allow police to investigate murder
PUBLISHED: 17:16 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 03 October 2020
Archant
A town’s main road has reopened after a murder investigation shut it overnight on Friday.
Police have launched the investigation after they were called to Antingham Drive near Bacton Road in North Walsham just before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2.
Bacton Road and Antingham Drive, which had been closed since police first arrived on the scene, have now reopened.
Officers arrived on scene to find a man had been stabbed in the neck after a disturbance.
He received treatment but died at the scene.
Two men were arrested at the scene. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder while a second man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.
