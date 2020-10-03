Search

Road reopens after closing to allow police to investigate murder

PUBLISHED: 17:16 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 03 October 2020

Police are investigating reports of a murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A town’s main road has reopened after a murder investigation shut it overnight on Friday.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeA murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police have launched the investigation after they were called to Antingham Drive near Bacton Road in North Walsham just before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2.

Bacton Road and Antingham Drive, which had been closed since police first arrived on the scene, have now reopened.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man had been stabbed in the neck after a disturbance.

He received treatment but died at the scene.

Two men were arrested at the scene. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder while a second man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

