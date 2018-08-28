Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

CCTV captures moment thugs cause £2,000 worth of damage to community mini-bus

PUBLISHED: 10:12 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 06 February 2019

Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.

Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.

Archant

The two men who caused £2,000 worth of damage to a community mini-bus have been branded as “thugs” by distraught charity workers.

Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.

On Monday, February 4, the men were caught on CCTV breaking into BACT Community Transport’s Bungay base in Hillside Road East.

Between 1.33am and 1.43am the vandals split the fuel tank of one bus - taking it out of action for the foreseeable future.

BACT uses five buses to serve elderly and vulnerable people across Waveney and South Norfolk.

Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.

Two of the buses are usually used for Lowestoft but with the loss of one vehicle the knock-on impact for those in need could be devastating.

Manager Debbie Blowers said: “We couldn’t believe it. I can’t understand – why are people doing this to us?

“At the end of the day we work so hard to produce this service with so many volunteers and so little money – it has such a demoralising effect on us.

Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.

“There are so many people who are isolated in our community – this is like a social club on wheels.

“It’s just mindless vandalism.”

She added: “This is the second time in two years that we have had vehicles vandalised.

Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.Vandals caused £2,000 worth of damage to the community bus. Photo: BACT.

“Facing financial cuts each year, we have to raise even more funds to keep current services running and getting elderly and vulnerable passengers moving around Waveney and South Norfolk.

“Some of our passengers have had their transport cancelled and schedules changed as journeys are rearranged as much as possible over the coming weeks.

The damage will also see an increase in insurance costs in the future, at a time when BACT are facing cuts with budgets from local authorities.

Mrs Blowers added: “This is another blow for the organisation which is so disheartening.”

This latest attack comes just weeks after a BACT volunteer was left “heartbroken” when his car, which was given to him by an elderly woman he helped, was damaged by vandals in Lowestoft.

The 74-year-old’s car was keyed and the left side wing mirror ripped off.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/7100/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously in 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Big changes in store for independent school attended by Princess Diana

Peter Agate, the new principal of Riddlesworth Hall School, where Lady Diana was educated. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists