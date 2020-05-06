Baby among three children with no seatbelts in car stopped by police

A baby was among children with no seatbelts in a car stopped in Yarmouth. Pic: Great Yarmouth police. Great Yarmouth police

A baby was among three children found to be wearing no seatbelts or restraints when police stopped a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And the driver, who had no licence or insurance tried to convince police it was okay for them to be behind the wheel because “they were moving house”.

Police stopped the car in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, to discover six people in a five seater vehicle.

Three of them were children aged between two months and 11 and not one of them had seatbelts or restraints on.

The driver was uninsured and unlicenced, but told police that “it was okay as they were moving house”.

Police thought otherwise.