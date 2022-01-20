Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A father accused of the murder of his three-month-old baby gave her squash to drink, a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his daughter, Eleanor.

Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20 2019 as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.

Giving evidence on Thursday (January 20) the defendant's mother, Tina Easey, told Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, she saw her son feed her granddaughter squash when he visited on October 2, 2019.

When Miss Howes asked Tina if she had ever seen her son feed Eleanor with anything other than milk, she replied: "Yes, a weak solution of squash."

She told her son Eleanor "shouldn't be having it" and "told him to throw it away".

She added: "I told him if he wanted to give her fruit juice get the proper baby stuff".

But the jury of six men and six women heard Tina say Christopher "did everything" for his daughter who seemed "fine and happy".

In cross examination, Sally O'Neill QC, defending Christopher Easey, asked whether Tina had any concerns about how Christopher was looking after Eleanor.

She replied: "None whatsoever".

Earlier the trial heard evidence from Roger Easey, Christopher's father, who has said despite being a "bit small because she was premature" Eleanor had "looked quite healthy".

He said he "saw a red mark on her cheek" but was given an explanation by Christopher that it had been the buckle on the baby seat which had caused the mark.

Roger said Christopher and Carly said they would be getting it looked at by their GP.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.