Murder trial jury told mother said she could not have children
- Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk
A woman on trial after the death of her baby daughter had told a work colleague she could not have children, a court has heard.
Carly Easey, 36, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with allowing the death of a child, her daughter Eleanor, and cruelty to a person under 16.
Her husband Christopher, 31, is on trial accused of Eleanor's murder.
Paramedics found Eleanor "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.
She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20 2019 as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.
The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly, allowed the death to occur.
On Friday (January 21) the court heard a statement from Deborah Godfrey, a chef at the Ffolkes Hotel at Hillington, near King's Lynn, where Carly had worked as a waitress.
Mrs Godfrey said she had thought of Eleanor as a "miracle baby" as "Carly told me she couldn't have children".
She said that during the summer of 2019 Carly had "put a bit of weight on" but told her she had been to the doctors and was told it was due to water retention.
Mrs Godfrey said: "She would get upset when people said she looked pregnant. She said she had done many pregnancy tests but they had all come back negative".
Mrs Godfrey said it was a "shock" when her husband told her Carly had gone into labour as she "was under the impression she couldn't get pregnant and hadn't said that she was".
She said she told Carly "You didn't think you were going to have her, now you're going to have to make the most of it. She's a little miracle baby".
Carly and Christopher "seemed happy" but the couple came in to see colleagues at the hotel with a book of condolence on December 24 2019 after Eleanor had died.
Mrs Godfrey said: "Both seemed upset but calm".
Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murder and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.
Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a person under 16.
The trial continues.