Over £100 worth of candles stolen from B&M store
PUBLISHED: 11:52 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 08 October 2019
Norfolk Police
Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following the theft of over £100 worth of candles.
The candles were stolen from B&M on the Breckland Retail Park in Thetford on Saturday September 21.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to about the incident.
Anyone who may recognise the woman, or anyone with information, should contact 101 quoting crime reference 36/66698/19, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
