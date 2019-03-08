Search

Over £100 worth of candles stolen from B&M store

PUBLISHED: 11:52 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 08 October 2019

Police are looking to speak to this woman about an incident at B&M in Thetford, where over £100 worth of candles was stolen. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are looking to speak to this woman about an incident at B&M in Thetford, where over £100 worth of candles was stolen. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following the theft of over £100 worth of candles.

The candles were stolen from B&M on the Breckland Retail Park in Thetford on Saturday September 21.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to about the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the woman, or anyone with information, should contact 101 quoting crime reference 36/66698/19, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.







