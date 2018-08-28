Eight officers, three police cars and three vans called to drunken street brawl

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole Scott Catchpole

A man and a woman were arrested after a drunken brawl in the middle of a street.

A number of police officers were called to calm the situation down at Aylsham Road, Norwich, close to the bus stop at the junction with Woodcock Road and Mile Cross Road at about 3.50pm.

Scott Catchpole, of Rackham Road, watched the drama unfold in Upper Hellesdon.

He said: “I saw two people fighting and all of a sudden a police car turned up. A police officer got out and then the people started fighting with the police officer.”

Mr Catchpole said the officer got on the radio and another car turned up.

“They were struggling on their own and so more kept coming. There were eight officers, three police cars and three police vans. It was very dramatic.

“One was arrested and put in a van and the other kept struggling and had to be strapped by the legs.”

A police spokesman said there had been a verbal argument but no serious injuries.

“Just two drunk people having an argument,” he said.