Garden centre boss who stole almost half a million pounds has hearing adjourned

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, stole £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

A Norfolk garden centre owner who stole almost half a million pounds from his elderly mother has had his hearing to claw back cash adjourned.

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, was jailed for four years in October 2018, after being convicted of stealing £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother, who has since died.

Woodley, 66, who used to run the former Aylsham Garden Centre, was said to have used the cash to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016,

There was a confiscation hearing on Friday, at Norwich Crown Court, to claw back cash, but Stephen Spence prosecuting said that sale of assets were in progress and asked for an adjournment when it is hoped matters can be resolved. He said: "I am asking if it could be adjourned for six to eight weeks when hopefully further progress can be made."

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until April 24.

Woodley did not attend the hearing.