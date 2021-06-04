Vandals leave empty booze bottles and trail of damage at football club

Published: 10:54 AM June 4, 2021

Vandals took to Youngs Park, where Aylsham Football Club play, between Wednesday, June 2 between 2pm and 9pm.

A football club has been left with £700 of damage after vandals attacked dugouts.

Youngs Park, where Aylsham Football Club play - Credit: Aylsham Football Club

Youngs Park, where Aylsham Football Club play, was attacked on Wednesday, June 2 between 2pm and 9pm.

During the damage spree, fascia boards and stickers were torn off, matting was ripped up and the windows had marks where they had been hit.

There were also two empty alcohol bottles left at the pitch, one Bacardi and the other Jägermeister.

The club has estimated the cost of the damaged caused at between £500 and £700.

This is the second vandalism incident the football club has seen, with bricks being kicked down two weeks ago.

Ian Potter, chairman of Aylsham Football Club, said: “We work had to raise money to invest in the club and give something back to the community, and something like this doesn’t help.

"So sad the minority have to behave this way but hopefully we will be able to report the culprits and move forward.

"Since the story was published, we have had the community rally around out with many offering materials and their time to help us fix this. We would like to thank them."

Leisure Leagues, a provider of six-a-side sports which runs weekly leagues in Norwich, Dereham and Aylsham, said: "Sorry to hear this happen to a local team. If we can do anything to help please don't hesitate to get in touch."

The incident has been reported to Norfolk Police and a officer from Aylsham visited the ground on Thursday, June 3 to investigate.

Anybody with information should call Norfolk police on 101.

Aylsham Football Club has men's, women's and children's teams.

They moved into the purpose-built facility at Youngs Park in November 2015.