Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

PUBLISHED: 07:26 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:26 26 November 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man and a company are due to face charges of cutting down, uprooting or wilfully destroying 22 trees in a north Norfolk conservation area.

Reginald George Medler, of RG Medler Builders, based at Beechwood Avenue in Aylmerton, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face two charges of permitting the cutting down/uprooting/wilful destruction of a tree in a conservation area.

The offences are alleged to have involved 22 trees and have taken place on August 14 last year in Grange Gorman, in Overstrand.

Meanwhile, Westcrombe Properties, of The Builders Yard, Beechwood Avenue, Aylmerton, at which Medler is a director, also faces one similar count.

The prosecution is being brought by North Norfolk District Council.

