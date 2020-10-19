Staff at autism centre rally round after ‘amazing’ keyworker’s bicycle stolen

Luke Greenwood with his superhero mug presented to him in recognition of his determined efforts to bring joy to children's lives. Shortly after this picture was taken he discovered his bike had been stolen Picture: Sunbeams Play Archant

Staff at a social centre for children with autism are rallying round after a keyworker’s bicycle was stolen while he was at work.

Thieves cut through fencing to steal Luke Greenwood's bike which also had a lock on the back wheel so probably had to be carried away Picture: Sunbeams Play Thieves cut through fencing to steal Luke Greenwood's bike which also had a lock on the back wheel so probably had to be carried away Picture: Sunbeams Play

Kurt Greenwood discovered his bike, which he needs to get to Sunbeams Play on Gapton Hall Road, Great Yarmouth, was stolen on Friday (October 16).

It came just after the 22-year-old, who is on the spectrum himself, had enjoyed a special evening after being presented with a superhero mug in recognition of all his hard work during the pandemic.

Centre deputy manager Sue Carr said Mr Greenwood was a favourite among children at the centre which was operating to reduced capacity to comply with social distancing.

“He goes above and beyond with everything he does to make everyone feel happy,” she said.

“He will do anything to support them and to make them feel happy.

“He is an amazing young man.

“It is such an unkind thing to do to such a lovely person.”

The bike was stolen between 4pm and 8pm on Friday while Mr Greenwood was leading play sessions with the children.

Thieves cut through fencing to take the bike which also had a second lock on the back wheel.

Mrs Carr said the theft had sparked “anger and disappointment” among staff who were rallying round offering lifts to and from his home in Gorleston where he lives with his fiance.

She added it was his only means of transport and was needed four or five times a week for his shifts.

On Friday he had dressed up as Captain America to entertain the children and had been presented with a “Captain Sunbeams” mug with his face on it, as a thank you for all his efforts

“He was having such a lovely time and when he got outside and found his bike was gone he thought someone had played a joke on him.

“We were looking for it then we saw the fence had been cut. He could not believe it.

“He has worked really hard to get where he is and had saved up for that bike. We just want to help him get it back.”

The bike is a blue Carrera with black wheels, blue bullet dust-caps, a bell and light on the handle bars, a back light, and scratches to the top of the frame.

The incident has been reported to the police.