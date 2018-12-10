Search

Stolen Audi set alight and found burnt out more than 10 miles away

10 December, 2018 - 10:51
Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Little Melton and set alight.

A silver Audi A3 was stolen from School Lane sometime between 9.45pm on Sunday 2 December and 5.30pm on Monday 3 December. It was later found burnt out in Hingham.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car, registration AP57 NLK, and the manner of which it was being driven between the times above to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Oliver Butcher at Wymondham Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.com.

