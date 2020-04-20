Speeders: £120,000 Audi doing more than 90mph on A11 among cars caught

Police pulled over an Audi R8 on the A11 at Wymondham that was travelling at speeds in excess of 90mph. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

An Audi supercar which would set you back a six-figure sum to buy new was among the cars stopped by a dedicated policing team in Norfolk over the last 24 hours.

Another driver was caught travelling at 83mph in an area with a 50mph speed limit. Picture: NSRAPT Another driver was caught travelling at 83mph in an area with a 50mph speed limit. Picture: NSRAPT

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were patrolling the A11 at Wymondham on Monday morning when they pulled over two cars in a short space of time.

One of the cars was caught travelling at 109mph, while the other was spotted doing 94mph – one of them was an Audi R8 worth more than £110,000 when brand new.

Hours earlier, NSRAPT personnel caught another driver travelling at 87mph in a 50mph limit – the MOT on the car had also expired on March 19.

When officers question the reason for the journey, the driver said they were “dropping off a present for a newborn baby”.

Over the weekend, the same officers caught more speeders when patrolling an area of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) near Sprowston.

Among those pulled over were “some over 90mph, a few over 100mph and one at 127mph”.

These stops come after officers from the same police unit had to accelerate to 132mph on the A47 near Acle to catch another driver who was travelling over the speed limit.