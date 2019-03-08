Audi A3 convertible stolen from busy street

A blue Audi A3 convertible car, registration EK11 RXX, was stolen from Spashett Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Police are seeking information after thieves stole a blue Audi convertible.

The car was stolen from a busy Lowestoft street on Friday, September 6.

A police spokesman said: "The blue Audi A3 convertible car, registration EK11 RXX, was stolen from Spashett Road sometime between 7.50am and 8am this morning.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the car being taken, driven in the area or you may know where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/53703/19, by calling 101 or email Matthew.Rogers@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can ontact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.