Crime

CCTV issued of man after Audi stolen from driveway

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:33 AM March 24, 2022
Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Downham Market.

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Downham Market. - Credit: Norfolk Police

An Audi A5 has been driven off the driveway of a Downham Market home following a burglary which saw the car's keys stolen.

The incident happened between 8pm on Thursday, March 10, and 8.45am on Friday, March 11, in Bluebell Close.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

Officers are investigating the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image should contact DC Melanie Reed on 101 quoting crime reference 36/18317/22, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Downham Market News

