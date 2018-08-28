Search

Advanced search

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

PUBLISHED: 14:32 04 January 2019

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Archant

Staff whose restaurant was targeted by a masked gunman said they no longer felt safe in the town.

A masked man armed with a hand gun robbed the Royal Garden restaurant in Attleborough last night. Photo: Bethany WalesA masked man armed with a hand gun robbed the Royal Garden restaurant in Attleborough last night. Photo: Bethany Wales

The armed robbery happened around 7.30pm on Thursday at the Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road in Attleborough.

A masked man, described as white and around 5 ft 8, entered the restaurant carrying what is believed to be a hand gun and demanded waitresses empty the till.

The owner’s sister arrived on scene shortly after the robbery and said she believed they were targeted because there were only two members of staff working in the empty restaurant at the time.

The Attleborough woman said: “It was two ladies in here alone when the robber came in - it’s scary and terrible to be confronted by someone in a mask.

A masked man armed with a hand gun robbed the Royal Garden restaurant in Attleborough last night. Photo: Bethany WalesA masked man armed with a hand gun robbed the Royal Garden restaurant in Attleborough last night. Photo: Bethany Wales

“You expect this kind of thing in big cities like Manchester, London or even Norwich, but not in Attleborough. We thought we were safe here but now we don’t feel safe at all.”

The masked gunman stormed the restaurant just minutes after the last customer left and the owner said she believed he had been watching from outside until he knew the women were alone.

She said: “7.30 is our busiest time so a customer could have walked in at any point. I was shocked he came in so early because there was not much money in the till at that point as not many customers had been through yet.”

Nobody was hurt as a result of the robbery and the owner’s sister said they were thankful their staff were safe.

She said: “We don’t care about the money; our colleagues were incredibly scared and did the right thing handing the cash over. If they hadn’t he probably would have done something very bad to them.”

She added the robber, believed to be in his early 20s, seemed nervous and jittery during the attack and she believed he was desperate for quick cash.

Despite the ordeal, staff at the restaurant said the police had been incredible and a number of Attleborough residents had been in touch to offer their support.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity around the time of the attack to contact Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists