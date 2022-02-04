News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of beating and harassing ex-partner

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:14 PM February 4, 2022
Richard Dade appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Richard Dade appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A man accused of assaulting his former partner has been banned from contacting her after admitting harassment. 

Richard Dade, 52, of Laxton Close in Attleborough, is charged with beating a woman, who he had been in a relationship with for nine months, during a dispute on June 26 last year.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court he pleaded not guilty to assault but admitted harassing her between June 27 and July 26 and criminal damage to her phone.  

Prosecutor Josephine Jones said: “The allegation is that the defendant assaulted the complainant by slapping her around the face, pushing her several times causing a number of injuries, cuts and bruising.

“Since the date of the incident there have been a large number of contacts by email, texts and Facebook messages and he has pleaded guilty to harassment.”

Ralph Gillam, mitigating, said: “He maintains that he did slap her in the face but that was in the face of her having her hands around his neck.”

The case was adjourned until March 17. Bail conditions were imposed ordering Dade not to contact the women or enter an area in Easton. 

