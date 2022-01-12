Police still hunting gun used to shoot councillor in random attack

Police started conducting a search in Attleborough as part of their ongoing investigation at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, after former Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch was shot. - Credit: Archant

Police investigating the shooting of an Attleborough councillor are still searching for the gun - which officers believe could be linked to previous incidents in the town.

Tony Crouch, who also served as mayor of the town from 2019 to 2020, was shot in the arm with an air rifle on Monday.

Attleborough town councillor and former mayor Tony Crouch was shot in the arm with an air rifle. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

He was taken to the Norwich and Norfolk Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

News of the shooting was revealed to stunned fellow councillors when Mr Crouch was absent from a town council meeting on Monday evening.

Detectives investigating the shooting said there was no evidence to suggest it had been a targeted attack on the councillor.

But the gun fired has not been found and it may have been used in previous incidents reported to police.

Police are continuing to search the area around the shooting at Carver's Lane in Attleborough. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A cordon that was placed in the area around Carver's Lane shortly after 9.15am on Monday remains in place as police continue to search for the weapon.

Officers, including dog handlers, have been carrying out extensive searches of neighbouring gardens and fields while one property was initially sealed off.

Detective Inspector Richard Weller: “We are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Currently there is no evidence to suggest this was a targeted attack.

“We are looking into reports from residents about previous incidents where people have witnessed an air rifle being fired in the area.

Police at the scene of the shooting at Carver's Lane in Attleborough. - Credit: Archant

“There is a cordon in place as officers remain on scene and searches continue. The air weapon remains outstanding, we're confident there was no wider threat to the public.”

A man in his 20s has been arrested for grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm and has been released on bail.

He is set to reappear at the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on February 4.

Police are continuing to search the area around the shooting at Carver's Lane in Attleborough. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Neighbours on Carver’s Lane, a rural road on the edge of the town close to the A11, have spoken of their shock at seeing armed police swoop on the location.

One householder, who preferred not to be named, said: “I’ve never seen anything like that before. It’s a pretty quiet lane.”