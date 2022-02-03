Bail extended for man arrested over shooting of councillor

Police started conducting a search in Attleborough as part of their ongoing investigation at around 1.30pm on Tuesday. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A man arrested over the shooting of an Attleborough town councillor has had his bail extended for a further two months.

Police said investigations were continuing into the incident that saw an area around Carver's Lane in Attleborough sealed off on January 10.

A man in his 20s was arrested for grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm had been released on bail until February 4.

Carver's Lane bungalow cordoned off by the police. - Credit: Archant

He has now been further bailed to reappear at the Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on April 6.

Town councillor Tony Crouch, who lives on Carver's Lane and who also served as mayor of the town from 2019 to 2020, was shot in the arm with an air rifle.

Tony Crouch needed hospital treatment after being shot in the arm with an air rifle. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

The gun used, which officers previously said could be linked to previous incidents in the town, has still not been recovered, police confirmed.

The shooting shocked and baffled neighbours on the quiet rural road on the edge of the town close to the A11.