Neighbours mystified by shooting of councillor on quiet lane

Neighbours of a councillor injured when he was shot near his home say they remain baffled by the incident.

Police have suggested there may be a link between the shooting of Attleborough town councillor Tony Crouch and previous reports of someone firing an air rifle in the area. But locals living near the scene have said they are not aware of any earlier incidents.

Mr Crouch, who also served as mayor from 2019 to 2020, was shot in the arm by someone using an air rifle on January 10.

Attleborough town councillor and former mayor Tony Crouch was shot in the arm with an air rifle. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Detectives investigating the shooting on Carver’s Lane said there was no evidence to suggest it had been a targeted attack.

Mr Crouch, who lives in a bungalow on the quiet country lane, close to the A11, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The Carver's Lane bungalow cordoned off by the police after former Attleborough mayor Tony Crouch was shot with an air rifle. - Credit: Archant

The shooting saw a large-scale police operation including searches of surrounding gardens and fields.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said the investigation remains ongoing and the weapon, which may have been used in previous incidents, remains outstanding.

A man in his 20s has been arrested for grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm and has been released on bail until February 4.

Neighbours of the councillor said they had been unaware of previous incidents of an air rifle being fired in the area.

Police conducting a search in Carver's Lane as part of their ongoing investigation. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Homeowner Rebecca Germany said: “I cannot say we have heard about anything involving guns or people shooting in the area. It’s all a bit of a mystery.”

Local dog walker George Jones said: “I walk around here most mornings but I have never seen anyone shooting or carrying a gun.

“I haven’t heard of any argument or dispute or anything like that. It seems to be a complete one-off and all very strange.”

Another neighbour, who said the police operation had involved armed officers, dog units and a drone, said: “It was completely unbelievable. This is normally a very quiet, lovely place. The lane is used all the time by people walking their dogs and joggers and everyone says hello.

“We’re on the edge of town and this is rural Norfolk, so we do hear shooting in the distance sometimes, but we've never had any previous problems with someone using a gun here. It’s probably someone in the fields being silly with an air rifle.”