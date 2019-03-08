Charity shop catches thieves stealing donations from doorstep

One of the images captured by new CCTV cameras at Break Charity Shop in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted Archant

A charity shop which installed CCTV after repeated thefts and fly tipping said it has captured footage of three separate people stealing donations from its doorstep.

Shop manager Kate Davies at Break charity shop in Attleborough. Photo:Submitted Shop manager Kate Davies at Break charity shop in Attleborough. Photo:Submitted

Break charity shop on Church Street, Attleborough, installed cameras last month following ongoing problems with people leaving rubbish on its doorstep and having items stolen.

The problem reached a head after a box full of human teeth and dirty rags was left outside the shop.

Manager Kate Davies said the CCTV revealed the extent of the problem, capturing three separate thefts from outside the shop in one week and multiple incidents of fly tipping.

The manager said it saddened her that people were targeting a charity and that it cost the shop each time they had to dispose of items which could not be sold.

She added: "It is so sad that in a community like ours that does so much for local charities of all types, people should consider this is acceptable behaviour."

Prior to installing cameras the charity said investigations into the thefts had been fruitless, but that pictures had been sent to police and Breckland Council for investigation.

As well as catching thieves in the act, Ms Davies said the cameras had proved a deterrent to others considering taking donations.

She said: "We saw one man walk up to a box which had been left on the doorstep and go to rummage through before noticing we had CCTV and backing off. That was reassuring."

In a bid to remove temptation from those targeting the shop, the manager urged people wishing to contribute not to leave boxes outside the premises and to only donate items which were in a good enough condition to resell.

She said: "It's not good for the town to see stuff dumped outside shops.

"When it's left overnight it often gets wet and ruined to the point we have to use gloves to sort through it.

"We want donations but urge people not to dump it on the doorstep."

Police said they were investigating the incidents. Anyone with information should call 101.