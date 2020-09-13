Search

Hunt continues for knife-wielding robber after man threatened at bus stop

PUBLISHED: 10:31 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 13 September 2020

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after a robber threatened a man with a knife at a bus stop.

Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought after the man, in his 30s, fought back and saw off the robber.

The attempted robbery happened between 1.50pm and 2.10pm on Sunday, August 30 in Lowestoft.

The victim was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when a man on a silver mountain bike demanded he hand over his wallet, but he said no.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect partially withdrew a knife with a four to five inch blade from his pocket before putting it away.

“He then pushed the victim in the chest, who in turn pushed him back causing him to fall over. The victim ran directly into Belvedere Road causing a vehicle to brake heavily and sound the horn.”

The man was not injured and nothing was stolen.

The suspect is white, in his 30s, around 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a long pocket across the front, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

With officers appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward, a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting reference 37/50305/20, on 101.

