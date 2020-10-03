Search

Advanced search

Investigation closed after man threatened with knife at bus stop

PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 October 2020

Police have closed an investigation after a man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

Police have closed an investigation after a man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

Archant

The hunt to trace a robber who threatened a man with a knife at a bus stop has now been closed.

The attempted robbery happened between 1.50pm and 2.10pm on Sunday, August 30 in Lowestoft.

The man, in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when a man on a silver mountain bike demanded he hand over his wallet, but he said no.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect partially withdrew a knife with a four to five inch blade from his pocket before putting it away.

“He then pushed the victim in the chest, who in turn pushed him back causing him to fall over.

“The victim ran directly into Belvedere Road causing a vehicle to brake heavily and sound the horn.”

The man was not injured and nothing was stolen, as dashcam footage and witnesses were sought.

A police spokesman said: “All reasonable enquiries have been conducted and exhausted with no new leads established despite appeals.

“The case will be filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect.”

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting reference 37/50305/20, on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman describes rush to save man’s life after murder investigation launched

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

How bust chalet park took our savings

Chris Tyler invested £55,000 in a Dream Lodge in North Walsham. Investors have been told they will only get back a tiny fraction of their money. Photo: Gregg Brown/Chris Tyler

MATCHDAY LIVE: King’s Lynn Town v Yeovil

The main stand at King's Lynn Town may be missing its fans today, but the banner will be a reminder that they are there in spirit Picture: Chris Lakey

Farke urges City to wise up after Rooney’s Derby sucker punch

Teemu Pukki's slip prevented City from taking the lead from the spot. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 Championship defeat against Derby

Emi Buendia was back for Norwich City against Derby County Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd