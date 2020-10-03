Investigation closed after man threatened with knife at bus stop

Police have closed an investigation after a man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images Archant

The hunt to trace a robber who threatened a man with a knife at a bus stop has now been closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The attempted robbery happened between 1.50pm and 2.10pm on Sunday, August 30 in Lowestoft.

The man, in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when a man on a silver mountain bike demanded he hand over his wallet, but he said no.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect partially withdrew a knife with a four to five inch blade from his pocket before putting it away.

“He then pushed the victim in the chest, who in turn pushed him back causing him to fall over.

“The victim ran directly into Belvedere Road causing a vehicle to brake heavily and sound the horn.”

The man was not injured and nothing was stolen, as dashcam footage and witnesses were sought.

A police spokesman said: “All reasonable enquiries have been conducted and exhausted with no new leads established despite appeals.

“The case will be filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect.”

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting reference 37/50305/20, on 101.