Man 'couldn't remember what happened' on night of alleged attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:49 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 06 June 2019

The man is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

The man is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

A 30-year-old man accused of an attempted robbery during which a vulnerable man was assaulted will be sentenced next month.

Police were called to an address on Fir Lane in Lowestoft about 1.10am on Tuesday, April 30, following reports that a man had entered a property via an open window.

Once inside he threatened and assaulted the occupant, demanding money.

A struggle ensued and the intruder left empty-handed.

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Andrew Bywater, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, June 6 to attempted robbery and breach of a conditional discharge.

Simon Walters, for Bywater, said his client couldn't remember what happened on the night in question.

He said Bywater was sorry for what he'd done and acknowledged that he deserved to be punished.

The case was adjourned until July 8 to allow an impact statement to be obtained from the victim and for the probation service to do a dangerousness assessment on Bywater.

