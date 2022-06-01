News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman, 20, punched in face during attempted mugging

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:07 PM June 1, 2022
A 20-year-old was punched in the face during an attempted robbery in Bungay.

A 20-year-old was punched in the face during an attempted robbery in Bungay.

It happened on Sunday, May 22, at about 10.30pm on Trinity Street. 

A female victim reported that a group of youths confronted her, claiming the bike in her possession was owned by one of the suspects.  

One of the group members, another female, then punched the victim in the face and pulled her hair.  

The victim then fell to the ground and grabbed hold of the bike to prevent the suspects from taking it. 

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity should contact Lowestoft CID quoting reference, 37/31365/22.  

They can email edward.vincent2@suffolk.police.uk or call 101. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

