Would-be robber fought off by cyclist

A man attempted to rob a cyclist on Nelson Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Norwich.

Picture: Ian Burt. Picture: Ian Burt.

On Wednesday 23 January just after 3pm, a man walking along Nelson Street was approached by a man on a bicycle, who attempted to take an amount of cash from the victim.

After a short altercation, the suspect left the scene, empty handed.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting reference number 36/5570/19.