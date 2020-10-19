Man in court over armed robbery attempt at Norwich pharmacy
PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 19 October 2020
Neil Didsbury/Archant 2020
A man has appeared in court having been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm when a Norwich pharmacy was targeted.
James Youngers, 41, is said to have walked into the Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, in Suffolk Square, Norwich, at just after 2pm on Friday and confronted owner Maz Moaddabi, who was behind the counter.
Youngers, of Dibden Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via video link on Monday, October 19.
The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 16,
Youngers was remanded in custody.
Following the incident, Mr Moaddabi said: “I have had people coming in to ask if we are okay.
“There’s a good community around here and we all look after each other.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.