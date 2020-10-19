Man in court over armed robbery attempt at Norwich pharmacy

James Youngers appeared at Norwich Crown Court on October 19, accused of attempted robbery at Vauxhall Street Pharmacy in Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury Neil Didsbury/Archant 2020

A man has appeared in court having been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm when a Norwich pharmacy was targeted.

James Youngers, 41, is said to have walked into the Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, in Suffolk Square, Norwich, at just after 2pm on Friday and confronted owner Maz Moaddabi, who was behind the counter.

Youngers, of Dibden Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via video link on Monday, October 19.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 16,

Youngers was remanded in custody.

Following the incident, Mr Moaddabi said: “I have had people coming in to ask if we are okay.

“There’s a good community around here and we all look after each other.”