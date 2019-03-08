Attempted murder trial over Norwich park shooting due to begin

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Two men will stand trial tomorrow charged with attempted murder over a shooting in a Norwich park last summer.

Kallum Eastall, 18, and Jake Brittain, 26, both of no fixed address, have denied attempted murder on June 27 last year.

They also denied an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the same date.

Both men also denied another three joint charges they face following the shooting, which happened in the Adelaide Street area of the city.

Eastall and Brittain have pleaded not guilty to having a firearm with intent to commit a robbery, attempted robbery and having a bladed article.

Armed police were called to Adelaide Street at about 2am on June 27, last year, after local residents reported hearing an altercation followed by a gunshot.

The shooting happened in a wooded area cornered by Adelaide Street and West End Street.

Police units, including armed response officers, arrived at the scene to find a teenage victim with a gunshot wound to his backside.

The area was sealed off while officers carried out their enquiries in the area

The victim, a 19-year-old man from London, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Norfolk's Chief Constable Simon Bailey declared it a "critical" incident.

The trial is expected to last about three to five days.