'There were flashing lights everywhere' - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 15:26 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 05 October 2019

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

Residents have expressed their shock following a suspected attempted murder on a Suffolk street.

A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Joseph NortonA woman remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police rushed to Fir Lane in Lowestoft on Friday, October 4, following concerns about the safety of a woman.

As emergency services descended on the street, the woman was found to be unconscious and an ambulance took her to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

One resident, who has lived on the road for a couple of months but did not want to be named, said she saw four police cars turn up on the street at about 6pm.

She said: "I was in my house when I saw flashing blue lights outside the window.

"Soon afterwards an ambulance turned up so I had a closer look but couldn't work out what was happening.

"Later on in the night forensic police arrived and other officers stayed on the street all night."

The woman said she was shocked to hear a man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"You don't expect something like this to happen on your doorstep," she added.

"It really is quite a shock."

The suspect has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police van remained on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, described the scene on Friday night as "chaotic".

He said: "I was in the lounge when I heard sirens going off.

"Suddenly there were flashing lights everywhere.

"It was all a bit chaotic."

One resident, in her 30s, who has lived on the road for a year-and-a-half also expressed her shock at the incident.

"I saw the police turn up but didn't take to much notice if I'm honest," she said.

"It was only when forensics started to turn up did I start to really think about what might have happened.

"People tend to keep themselves to themselves around here so it really is quite a shock."

In a separate incident in July this year, the road was closed off after military grenades and unidentified chemicals were discovered at the nearby Normanhurst Close.

Anyone with information about the attempted murder is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 60352/19, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

