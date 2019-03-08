Damage caused during attempted house burglary
Patio doors were damaged during an attempted burglary at a home in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking information after the attempted burglary at a home in Lowestoft on Tuesday afternoon (April 2).
An attempt was made to force open a patio door at a home in Fallowfields at sometime between 12.35pm and 5.45pm.
No entry was gained during the attempted burglary however the doors were damaged.
If you saw or heard anything unusual between these times please contact Suffolk Police by completing an online report update via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update
Alternatively, you can call Suffolk Police via 101.
