Man arrested after trying to steal a digger from 'remote location'

PUBLISHED: 09:49 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 09 May 2019

Suffolk police were alerted. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after he allegedly tried to steal a digger.

Halesworth Police officers responded to a call on Wednesday night (May 8) from a "vigilant" local to a potential incident at "a remote location in Uggeshall" and the alleged burglar was "arrested in the act."

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "Great work last night by #HalesworthTeam5 who responded to a report from a vigilant member of the public.

"Officers attended a remote location in Uggeshall and found a male in the act of stealing a digger and loading it onto his vehicle, ready to drive off with it.

"The male was arrested on suspicion of burglary."

Information about the Uggeshall burglary should be directed to Suffolk Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via

crimestoppers-uk.org

