Bizarre blue wig raider foiled after being spooked

A would-be burglar wearing a blue wig attempted to break into a Downham Market takeaway but was spooked by passing cars and pedestrians.

The suspect smashed a glass panel in the door of the takeaway in the High Street at 6.30am on Thursday, February 10.

After smashing the panel, he ran off along Paradise Road before going down an alleyway.

Police are appealing for information following the attempted burglary.

He is described as white, of slim build and was wearing baggy clothing and, oddly, a blue wig.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw a man matching the description.

They would also like to hear from anybody who had been driving in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/10576/22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

