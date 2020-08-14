Appeal after attempted break-in a village pub
PUBLISHED: 13:43 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 14 August 2020
Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at a pub,
They say an unknown suspect or suspects tried to force entry into the Black Horse at Castle Rising, near King’s Lynn, during the evening of Sunday, August 9
No items were taken during the attempted burglary, but damage was caused to a door.
The pub stands on Lynn Road, close to the 12th Century castle which gives the village its name.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time, or anyone with information should contact PC Peter Mallam at Hunstanton police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/54939/20.
