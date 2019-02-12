Search

Men sought after break-in at A11 garage

PUBLISHED: 09:43 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 04 March 2019

The Shell garage at the Besthorpe services on A11, near Attleborough, was broken into in the early hours of March 3 in an attempted burglary. Picture: Google

Archant

Police investigating an attempted burglary at a service station on the A11 are appealing for information about two men see acting suspiciously.

The Shell garage at Besthorpe services on A11, near Attleborough, was targeted sometime between 1.05am and 2.05am on Sunday (March 3).

The property was broken into but it is believed the suspects left the scene after being disturbed by a member of the public. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The filling station was sealed off by police investigating the incident. No arrests have been made but officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two men acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the attempted burglary.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

