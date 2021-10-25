News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

ATM containing thousands of pounds stolen from petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:40 PM October 25, 2021   
An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington

An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Ian Burt

Thieves made off with a cash machine containing several thousand pounds after an early hours raid on a west Norfolk petrol station.

Police are appealing for information after the ATM was stolen from the Esso garage in Hillington in the early hours of Monday, October 25.

An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington

An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Ian Burt

Officers were called at 1.15am to the petrol station on Lynn Road, where they found the ATM, which is believed to have contained several thousand pounds in cash at the time, had been stolen.

A white van believed to have been used in the theft was recovered nearby by police and a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at King’s Lynn Police Station.

An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington

An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Ian Burt

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information that could help the investigation to contact PC Ben Ward at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/79241/21.

Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington

An ATM containing several thousand pounds was stolen from the Esso petrol station in Hillington in the early hours of this morning. - Credit: Ian Burt


Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
  2. 2 'Never seen anything like it' - Norfolk Christmas shopping frenzy has begun
  3. 3 Man dies after medical emergency on beach
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
  2. 5 'Landmark' former Tuttles store could be set for new lease of life
  3. 6 How Norfolk are you? Take this quiz to find out
  4. 7 Norfolk roadworks to be aware of this week
  5. 8 Gilmour advised to quit City for Rangers loan return
  6. 9 Top five Norfolk campsites according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 Woman who died in A47 collision named
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch in Wymondham being filmed for BBC One's Rip Off Britain

Norfolk RSPCA store appears on Rip Off Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Special Report

Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Gene Simmons on Good Morning Britain

'You want to be un-vaccinated? Go to Lowestoft' - rock legend's jab at town

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer, Tim Owen, Three Dads Walking, Nicole Kidman

Norfolk Live

Nicole Kidman donates £10k to Norfolk dad's charity walk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon