ATM containing thousands of pounds stolen from petrol station
- Credit: Ian Burt
Thieves made off with a cash machine containing several thousand pounds after an early hours raid on a west Norfolk petrol station.
Police are appealing for information after the ATM was stolen from the Esso garage in Hillington in the early hours of Monday, October 25.
Officers were called at 1.15am to the petrol station on Lynn Road, where they found the ATM, which is believed to have contained several thousand pounds in cash at the time, had been stolen.
A white van believed to have been used in the theft was recovered nearby by police and a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at King’s Lynn Police Station.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information that could help the investigation to contact PC Ben Ward at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/79241/21.
Alternatively, those with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
