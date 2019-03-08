'Toxic behaviour' of visiting fans condemned by Aston Villa following 5-1 Carrow Road win

Aston Villa has condemned "toxic behaviour" from a number of its visiting fans to Carrow Road on Saturday, after footage emerged of racist chants following the club's humbling of Norwich City.

The club ran out convincing 5-1 victors against Daniel Farke's side on Saturday.

However, the visitors have now issued a statement condemning the behaviour of a number of Villa supporters in attendance over an offensive song about two of the club's first team players.

It reads: "Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first team players.

"The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.

"Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans."

Meanwhile, the club has promised to deal with offenders "in the strongest manner".

The statement continues; "If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and reported immediately to the police immediately.

"Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealth with severely.

"We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately."

The chant is understood to have made reference to Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Scotland's John McGinn.

Anybody with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Aston Villa on 0121 327 2299.