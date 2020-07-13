Search

Three attacked by mob in park

PUBLISHED: 11:59 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 13 July 2020

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Two men and a woman were attacked as they walked through a park in the early hours.

Police say they were assaulted while walking through North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn.

Two men and two women were walking together through the park, off Cranmer Avenue, just after midnight on Sunday, when a large group of approximately 15 men approached them.

The unknown suspects spoke to the victims before attacking the two male victims with a series of punches, before turning on one of the women. One of the men was left with a black eye.

Some of the suspects within the group were thought to have been carrying bottles of alcohol.

Anyone with information, or CCTV footage of large groups from the area at the time should contact PC Nicola Biggs at King’s Lynn police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/46557/20.



