Man left with serious leg injuries after assault outside pub

Swaffham Road in Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

A man in his 20s was assaulted by a group of other men outside a Norfolk pub early one morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened outside the George in Swaffham Road, Dereham, at around 1.30am on Saturday, December 1.

The victim suffered serious leg injuries as a result.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.