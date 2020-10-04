Search

Investigation closed after man and woman punched in face

PUBLISHED: 11:15 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 04 October 2020

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images

The hunt to trace two people who punched a man and a woman in the face during a late night assault has now been closed.

The assault happened just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

The man and woman were walking with others when they were approached by a large group of about 15 people, who were unknown to them, before they were assaulted by two of the group members.

Police said that both victims were punched in the face by two members of the group, with the man suffering a split lip and nose bleed, while the woman was not injured.

A police spokesman said: “All reasonable enquiries have been conducted and exhausted with no new leads established despite appeals.

“The case will be filed pending any new information that identifies a suspect.”

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/50222/20 on 101.

