Man suffers broken jaw during serious assault in park by teenager

PUBLISHED: 12:48 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 07 September 2020

A man was punched in the face after trouble flared at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

A man suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face by a teenager when trouble flared in a park.

Police are seeking witnesses after the man in his 50s was seriously assaulted at the park in Lowestoft.

Trouble flared on Saturday, September 5 at Bleach Park off Church Road about 2.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “After an altercation involving a number of children, an older youth punched one of the children’s dads in the face.

“The suspect then walked off in the direction of Water Lane.”

The man suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital, requiring surgical treatment.

Police said the man they are keen to trace is about 18-years-old, tall, with brown curly hair that was short shaved at the back and sides. He was wearing a grey coloured tracksuit.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Lowestoft CID quoting reference 37/51773/20 on 101.

