Man suffers broken jaw during serious assault in park by teenager
PUBLISHED: 12:48 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 07 September 2020
Archant
A man suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face by a teenager when trouble flared in a park.
Police are seeking witnesses after the man in his 50s was seriously assaulted at the park in Lowestoft.
Trouble flared on Saturday, September 5 at Bleach Park off Church Road about 2.30pm.
A police spokesman said: “After an altercation involving a number of children, an older youth punched one of the children’s dads in the face.
“The suspect then walked off in the direction of Water Lane.”
The man suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital, requiring surgical treatment.
Police said the man they are keen to trace is about 18-years-old, tall, with brown curly hair that was short shaved at the back and sides. He was wearing a grey coloured tracksuit.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Lowestoft CID quoting reference 37/51773/20 on 101.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.